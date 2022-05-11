2023 Range Rover Sport Revealed With Up To 523 HP (390 kW) From Twin-Turbo V8

Sure we saw some leaks a week or so back but the real thing has been revealed and the new Range Rover Sport looks superb.

It is the third generation and as always takes inspiration from the regular Range Rover for its design, featuring flush door handles and smooth styling, but that’s where the similarities stop. Land Rover dresses up the Sport with unique front and rear fascias. The Sport’s daytime running lights are the slimmest Land Rover has ever fitted to one of its vehicles, and the SUV delivers a mighty impressive 0.29 drag coefficient.

You can order your new Sport with various power units starting with a pair of mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engines. In the P360 SE, you get 355 horsepower (264 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, but that increases to 395 hp (294 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) in the P400 SE Dynamic.

Sitting above these is the 3.0-litre turbo plug-in hybrid P440e Autobiography. This variant delivers 434 hp (323 kW) and 839 Nm (619 lb-ft) of torque. They claim it will offer around 77 km (48 miles) of all-electric range thanks to its 105-kilowatt electric motor and 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

Many buyers will want the biggest grunt which would see them opting for the P530 First Edition packing a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 making 523 hp (390 KW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The top-tier offering hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds with Dynamic Launch engaged. All of these engine options will be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

As expected the interior is a tech-fest and adopts the interior from the Range Rover. There are some differences between the normal and the Sport thought as the infotainment screen, sits at an angle, just above a repositioned IP stack and centre console.

Sitting in front of the driver is a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both wireless, are standard, and there is also 15-watt wireless charging. Land Rover’s Electrical Vehicle Architecture 2.0 allows the company to update 63 electronic modules via over-the-air updates. Sound comes from Meridian, with the top-of-the-line Meridian Signature Sound System boasting 29 speakers.

The New Range Rover Sport will be available in South Africa toward the end of 2022 with pricing to be announced at a later date.