Brabus 900 Crawler Is A Wild Mercedes-AMG G63 Buggy Packing 888 HP (662 kW)

Now, this we did not see coming but this wild Brabus creation is absolutely epic.

The Brabus 900 Crawler is a hardcore buggy designed to be the “ultimate desert dunes racer” and as the title suggests, it is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Yes, the doorless and windowless G-Wagon can’t be driven on public streets as the aftermarket specialist didn’t want to make any compromises just for the sake of keeping the license plate.

The ground clearance comes in at 53 cm (20.8 inches) which should mean it can live up to its ‘crawler’ name. Brabus fitted the crazy build with portal axles to enhance the vehicle’s go-anywhere capabilities. Attached to these axles you will find one-piece forged wheels with meaty 40×13.50 R20 off-road tyres, backed by 400-mm front and 370-mm rear disc brakes.

Under the hood, you will find the potent Brabus tuned 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque.

Despite being built to hit the path less travelled, it can still run to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is down to 160 km/h (100 mph) due to the mammoth off-road tyres.

As you can see it has been seriously stripped but don’t think that makes it extremely light. In fact, it still comes in at 2,065 kg which is down from the standard 2,485 kg. So in total, it has lost about 420 kg which is pretty decent considering the addition of portal axles and a tubular frame made from high-strength steel.

So you fancy one of these? Sit done for this as it costs €749,000 (approx. R12.5m) before the value-added tax (VAT).

Included in the purchase are four carbon helmets and an intercom system. Brabus intends to make only 15 vehicles and will deliver a third of them before the end of the year. Five more will be shipped in 2023 and the last five in 2024.