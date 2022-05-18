Brabus Reveal 808 HP (603 kW) Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

BRABUS is delving into a new brand and they are kicking things off with the Brabus 820 based on the new Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

According to the tuner, “it is a modern dream car that impresses with its unmistakable signature character, striking Masterpiece luxury and a driving experience of the superlative no matter where your journey may take you.”

Power still comes from the 3.8-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine but thanks to newly developed high-performance turbochargers, it now pushes out a whopping 808 hp (603 kW) and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque. This is good enough for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h.

The package includes carbon fibre offerings such as a new front fascia insert, front spoiler, striking side flaps and the newly developed rear wing and diffuser rounds things up at the rear.

The high-performance Inconel exhaust system with actively controlled valves is defined by cutting-edge engineering and provides the right acoustics as well as looks while perfecting power delivery by reducing exhaust backpressure.

The Brabus 820 sits on some lightweight 22/21-inch Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” forged wheels improving stability as well as optimal handling. Thanks to newly developed, fully adjustable sports springs, the ride height can be optimized by up to 25 millimetres, significantly improving driving by lowering the centre of gravity.

There is no limit as to what can be done to the interior and can be configured individually in every detail.