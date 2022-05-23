Ferrari Purosangue SUV Captured Testing Glorious NA V12

Just a few weeks back, we got confirmation that the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV would be getting a mighty V12 and now thanks to spy photographers, we get our first listen to that glorious 12-cylinder.

It certainly sounds like a rev-happy engine that does away with forced induction and one we can safely assume packs quite a punch. How much? Your guess is as good as ours.

Yes, we have seen the SUV in various leaks already but this video clip highlights just how sleek the prancing horse will be. It looks more like an enlarged hot hatchback since the generous ground clearance we usually associate with SUVs has made way for a hunkered-down silhouette.