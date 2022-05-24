Five Units of BMW M4 50 Jahre Edition Confirmed for South Africa

Today exactly 50 years ago, a momentous occasion occurred in the automotive performance world. BMW M was born, and we know what’s happened since then. To remind us, BMW offers special versions of the 2023 M3 and M4 for various markets around the world.

In South Africa, we will only be getting the BMW M4 50 Jahre Edition and if you fancy one, you better be sharp as they are only planning on bringing in 5 units in total.

The two-door BMW M 50 Jahre edition is “available” in five distinct colours: Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. All models are equipped with 19-inch M forged wheels on the front axle and 20-inch wheels on the rear axle featuring finishes in Orbit Grey Matt and Gold Bronze matte.

All South African cars will be finished in San Marino Blue with Gold Bronze matt wheels.

Inside, the door panels bear the lettering “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M”, a metal plaque on the center console with the lettering “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” and a corresponding imprint on the headrests of the seats.