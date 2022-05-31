New Eight-Seat 2022 Land Rover Defender 130 Revealed

The new Land Rover Defender is now available in three body styles, as the 4×4’s line-up has been crowned with the longer, eight-seat 130 variant.

Sold in S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, and X trim levels, as well as a First Edition model, the longest Defender in history has been extended by 34 cm (13.38 in) at the back, which is mostly visible in the extended rear overhang. It provides more room inside the cabin for the third row of seats giving the rugged SUV a 2+3+3 seating configuration.

The manufacturer states the third row is substantial enough to comfortably accommodate up to three adults with generous headroom available on all eight seats. Climbing in should be no problem either thanks to the foldable and moving second row of seats.

Buyers get a choice of three mild-hybridised powertrains, familiar from the shorter Defender models and each paired with an eightspeed ZF automatic gearbox. The P300 petrol straight-six opens the line-up with 296 hp (221 kW) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft), while the P400 brings 395 hp (295 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft). Diesel power comes in the form of the 296 hp (221 kW), 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) D300 straight-six.

We are assuming it will make its way to South Africa but we are waiting for an official press release with more information.