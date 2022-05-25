You Can Buy This Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Front End For R6 Million

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is limited to just 30 examples worldwide so you can bet not only is the entire car expensive but even spare parts for it.

According to @parts.4.usa on Instagram, they have an original front end assembly for a Chiron Super Sport 300+ which can be yours for a cool $400,000 (approx. R6 million).

The listing states that it is brand new and includes the front lip, both fenders and the hood. It also claims to be OEM which we find to be rather peculiar not only because there are only 30 cars in the world but why would a parts company have this available? Has one of the delivered units had an oops already?