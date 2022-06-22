The First-Ever BMW M3 Touring Is Finally Official

Enthusiasts have wanted a Wagon version of the BMW M3 ever since the first E30 and now the wait is finally over with the reveal of the 2023 BMW M3 Touring.

The M3 Touring will only be offered in Competition trim meaning the 3.0-litre straight-six pumps out 503 hp (375 kW) which is sent to all four corners via the standard-issue xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Launch the Wagon and 100 km/h (62 mph) will pop up in 3.6 seconds while the top speed can reach 280 km/h (174 mph) if equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package.

To accommodate the M-specific rear axle, the M3 Touring is 83 mm (3.3 inches) longer and 76 mm (3 inches) wider than the standard wagon. Naturally, it’s a bit lower as well, and since there’s a big open space behind the seats, additional bracing is installed underneath the car for added stiffness.

This growth means the Touring is about 90 kg heavier than the M3 sedan but it has more space to store your things.

Inside you will find the new curved display that combines the 12.3-inch driver information centre and 14.9-inch infotainment system in one unit.

Other than that. the rest of the Touring is pretty much normal M3 and despite the additional junk in the trunk, BMW says weight distribution is nearly 50:50.

There are plenty of optional upgrades and colours to choose from, but regardless of the shade, the roof is always black.

Order books for the 2023 BMW M3 Touring open in September, with deliveries in Germany and the UK starting in December. At the time of writing, BMW South Africa suggests this will not be hitting our shores but we are hopeful things might change.