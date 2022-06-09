The Upcoming BMW M2 Will Be The Final Pure Internal Combustion M Car

We know the days of pure internal combustion-engined cars are coming to a fairly quick end and the same applies to the lineup from the revered BMW M division.

The electrified BMW XM is set to arrive in production form at the end of 2022 but if you’re wondering which of the M cars will be the last one powered by a pure internal combustion engine, CEO Frank van Meel has confirmed that it will be the upcoming 2023 BMW M2.

“The BMW M2 with in-line six-cylinder and rear-wheel drive will definitely be a puristic driving machine. We will see increasing electrification in other vehicles, of course in different forms, starting with the 48-volt electrical system and plug-in hybrids to fully electric drives. Seen in this way, the M2 will be the last M with a pure combustion engine drive and also without electrification scope such as a 48-volt on-board network, yes,” said van Meel.

So if you are not so keen on the idea of an electrified M car then best you get your hands on one of the new little M’s.