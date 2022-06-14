Tuned BMW M240i xDrive Too Strong For BMW M3 Competition in Drag Race

Having just driven the new BMW M240i xDrive, this YouTube title caught our eye and we just had to share it with you.

If the BMW M3 Competition xDrive is a little too rich for your blood, BMW offers more affordable performance options like the M240i, but of course, it is not equal to the bigger M.

The M240i in the clip below sports a new intake, cat-back exhaust, and software tune. That takes the car’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine to 450 hp (335 kW). The M3 is stock, with its twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder delivering 503 hp (375 kW).

What if you spend a little bit on a tune for the M240i? Can it keep up?