11,490 HP (8,568 kW) G-POWER BMW M Photo Shoot

The folks over at G-POWER always have something on the go so they decided to share a little photoshoot with us of what is currently in the workshop.

The impromptu Summer photo shoot resulted in the collection of 15 BMW M models with a total output of 11,490 hp (8,568 kW) and 14,250 Nm (10,510 lb-ft) of torque.

According to their data sheets, each vehicle had a minimum of 600 hp and 850 Nm. Topping the rankings were a number of HURRICANE models based on M5 and M8 Competition variants, each boasting 900 hp and 1,050 Nm.

Which would you pick from this ///Mighty lineup?