BMW M Fest Returning To Kyalami from 15 to 16 October 2022

The world’s biggest BMW M Fest is back! BMW South Africa will host its third festival celebrating the most powerful letter in the world from 15 – 16 October 2022.

In the year when the BMW Group celebrates 50 Years of BMW M, BMW customers, fans and car enthusiasts, alike, can look forward to a thrilling line-up of entertainment and exhilarating experiences – both on and off the track – come October 2022.

The BMW M Fest promises to be one for the books, with showgoers able to experience the joy of BMW’s M and M Performance models during test drives, drag races and drifting shows. South Africa is a significant market for BMW M and M Performance models, and fans can look forward to seeing some extra special metal at Kyalami.

Away from the four-wheeled action, visitors can stroll through one of the largest BMW showrooms, soak up live entertainment, or amuse the kids in an expanded activity area.

The 2022 BMW M Fest is powered by Shell V-Power. Tickets go on sale on howler.co.za from Monday, 11 July 2022. Follow BMW South Africa on social media for more information, and mark your calendars for the biggest 50th birthday celebration you’ll ever see!