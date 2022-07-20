Do SIM Racers Stand Chance vs Professional Pilots?

If you have ever seen a SIM simulator, you might be thinking – why aren’t these guys competing in F1? Well, they actually can and some even have, but more on this in a bit. Your befuddlement is understandable. After all, when you see a great casino on trusted websites you probably want to play. With the help of https://zarbonusesfinder.com/online-casinos/ you can find a site that is worth your while.

SIM Racing Is Very Hard

Let’s start with the obvious – investing in SIM racing is not a cheap thing. The software and rig you need to get everything off the ground is definitely not the cheapest option you have, but it’s one that you deserve. OK, so costs can be scary, but you can also start cheap.

The real thing that you need to be aware of is that SIM Racing is actually hard. It’s not like you can get behind that wheel and have the same feeling of lightness as if you were playing on your Xbox. The software is calibrated to make steering difficult and challenging and you need to exert yourself to actually control your vehicle.

In other words, you need to be in good physical shape to even finish a SIM race. So, on this account SIM racing is not only hard – it smacks of the real thing.

F1 Racers Are Already Using SIM Racing

Do you think that SIM racing is a waste of time and has no place in F1 races? Think again, because Max Verstappen spoke at the beginning of 2022 about how he tried to become a better driver and catch up to Lewis Hamilton (a rival he is now on par with). He admitted that SIM racing played a huge role in his off-raceway training.

As Verstappen explained – there are only so many hours you can clock in a real racecar, and it’s important to take it easy. While the SIM sessions are hard, there is room for error there, and Verstappen used that to work on particular skills that he has been able to develop.

Don’t Count on SIM Racers Beating F1 Pilots

While this has already happened and a former F1 world champion used to a SIM racer (with a lot of actual racer experience nevertheless), it’s unlikely that SIM racers will be able to match F1 pilots, for example. But the truth is that SIM racers will have a very good chance of keeping a good tempo provided they learn a bit more about actual racing conditions.

In other words, SIM racing is challenging and it’s rewarding and ultimately – F1 drivers will always come back to SIM options because they want to make sure that they understand racing better and continue to improve themselves on regular basis. It’s a great way to think about things.