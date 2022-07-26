New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Officially Teased Before August 17 Reveal

Ladies and gents put the 17th of August in your diaries as Porsche has now confirmed that the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will finally be revealed in all its winged glory.

According to the manufacturer, the development of the high-performance sports car was inspired by the successful 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT racing cars.

“The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at track days and club sport events,” says Andreas Preuninger, Director of GT Model Line. “That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”

The rumour mill suggests we could see the 4.0-litre punching out 520 hp (383 kW) with an ear-tingling 9.500 rpm redline.