Top BMW XM Model To Be Given Black Label Name

Just like the design, it seems the upcoming BMW XM high-end luxury crossover will likely come with a unique naming convention.

The usual (and very accurate) BMW insider who goes by the name of ynguldyn on Bimmerpost suggests that the entry-level XM will be called XM Red Label while the more powerful and more expensive range-topper will be called XM Black Label.

The first dedicated M car since the M1 will launch by late 2022 with an electrified V8 initially making 644 horsepower and 884 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque. Later in 2023, the more potent BMW XM Black Label will follow to live up to the promise BMW made with the concept and its colossal 750 hp and 1,000 Nm (7373 lb-ft).

At about 2,700 kilograms (5,952 pounds), the heaviest car BMW will ever make is also going to be the most controversial in terms of design. The luxobarge is debuting in production guise later this year, but recent spy shots of a barely disguised prototype have largely revealed the wild exterior which prompted the rendering as seen here.