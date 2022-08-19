Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Revealed As Most Powerful Roadster in The World

It is Pebble Beach week and we can’t think of a better event for Hennessey to reveal their Venom F5 Roadster.

As expected, it is nearly identical to the coupe it’s based on, albeit with a removable roof and a few subtle tweaks here and there to make it more unique.

The roof is made of carbon fibre and features an Alcantara lining bringing the total weight to just 8 kg (18 lbs). Hennessey is so proud of the roof that it comes with a fancy carbon fibre display stand for when it’s removed.

You may also notice a new engine cover on the Roadster which shows off the twin-turbo V8. The aluminium panels and carbon fibre surround are vented, with holes in the carbon surround formed to match the rear heat extractor. The Roadster also gets unique wheels milled from forged aluminium billet and has the Hennessey logo cut into one spoke on each wheel.

Mechanically the Venom F5 Roadster is identical to the Coupé which means the same 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 pumps out 1,817 hp (1,354 kW) and 1,617 Nm (1,193 lb-ft) of torque.

They are aiming for a 300 mph (482 km/h) top speed which will make it substantially faster than their 265 mph Venom GT Roadster and according to Hennessey it is the world’s most powerful and fastest Roadster.

Hennessey will build 30 examples of the roadster, 6 more than the coupe. Each one will come in at $3 million and can be customized to the customers’ desires. The company expects the model to sell out quickly after this reveal. Production will start later this year.