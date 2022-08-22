Lamborghini Urus Performante Revealed With 657 HP (490 kW) and New Rally Mode

The Lamborghini Urus has been an enormous success for the brand so it makes perfect sense to offer a slightly updated version packing more power and less weight.

It is called the Urus Performante and the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 has been massaged to deliver 657 horses (490 kW) while torque remained unchanged, at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).

This more potent version has also been on a bit of a diet and has shed 47 kg (104 pounds) which improves performance and dynamics.

Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 3.3 seconds which makes it three-tenths quicker than the regular Urus.

Handling has been improved with the chassis being lowered by 20 mm (0.8 inches) as well as the track being wider (16mm, 0.6 inches).

As standard, the Super SUV now comes with an Akrapovic exhaust and a host of carbon bits and pieces.

The new Urus gains a new ‘Rally’ driving mode for better performance on dirt roads while there is also a new differential to help distribute torque more efficiently.

Inside remains much the same but you can opt for a new hexagonal seat stitching and a Dark Package.

The Urus Performante will start from R4,495,000 in South Africa.