New BMW M2 May Get xDrive Version

As we type this article, we know the future BMW M2 will launch with power being sent to the rear wheels only but a newly leaked document suggests we could see an all-wheel-drive version in the future.

According to a post on Bimmerpost a leaked BMW technical document suggests the new baby M will receive an xDrive variant at some stage. The xDrive system will be identical to the one used in the M3 and M4 Coupe xDrive and according to the description promises “outstanding traction” and “further improved driving dynamics.”

The document goes on to state that the G87 M2 will offer five different driving modes just like its bigger brother. BMW says the vehicle “behaves predictably” under all conditions, even with a sporty driving style.

We thought the M2 was all about being the driver’s M so we are very surprised to hear this. If xDrive does not float your boat remember you can simply send all the power back to the rear axle by pushing a few buttons so all is not lost if you find yourself in the AWD version.