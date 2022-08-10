Porsche Taycan Turbo S Grabs Nürburgring EV Lap Record

Having driven the Porsche Taycan Turbo S ourselved, we can confirm that it is blisteringly quick and now they have taken back the EV lap record at the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

This particular Taycan Turbo S was fitted with a new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC). When attempting lap records, it is compulsory to fit racing seats and roll cage so other than this, the car was completely stock and even weighed the same as the car you’ll find in a showroom.

Lars Kern was once again the man behind the wheel and managed to lap the 20.8-kilometre (12.9-mile) configuration of the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 33 seconds. This is a two-second improvement over the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The aforementioned performance kit includes new 21-inch wheels in Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber as well as a software update for the Porsche 4D Chassis Control.

Currently, this is only available to order in Germany for a price of €13,377 and is available strictly for the 2023 Taycan Turbo S.

We need to remember that the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest series production EV and most certainly not the quickest EV overall. Back in 2015, the Volkswagen ID. R achieved an astonishing 6:05 time while the Nio EP9 achieved a 6:45 but neither of these are considered a series production EV.