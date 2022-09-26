BMW M4 CSL Coming To 2022 BMW M Fest

The new BMW M4 CSL is just the third model in history to sport the CSL badge and since they are only planning to produce 1000 units worldwide, you can expect it to garner a lot of interest from collectors.

BMW South Africa has now confirmed that the M4 CSL will make its local debut next month at the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami.

Of the 1000 units, South Africa will be getting just 15 each priced from R3,570,038 which makes it as expensive as the new BMW M8 Competition Convertible.

Thanks to a host of improvements over the ‘regular’ M4 Competition, it has grabbed the title of the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit with a time of 7:20.2 to complete a lap.

The M4 CSL comes in either Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic, Alpine White solid or Sapphire Black metallic, and SA will be getting 5 of each.