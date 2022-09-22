New BMW M2 World Debut Taking Place at Kyalami BMW M Fest

In just a few weeks’ time, we will see the all-new BMW M2 (G87) revealed to the world and after which, it will make its first official public appearance at the BMW M Festival in South Africa at Kyalami on the 15th of October.

Considering how big the 2022 M Fest is expected to be, it is the perfect venue to take the covers off what is likely the last small ICE-powered coupe BMW M ever makes.

The new BMW M2 will also be the last small M car to feature a manual transmission, making it the last true driver’s car BMW will make with a piston engine. There will be many more exciting driver’s cars to come, soon with electric powertrains, but the M2 will truly be the last analogue machine BMW M ever makes, which is why it’s a huge deal that it’s being celebrated at the Kyalami circuit during M fest.