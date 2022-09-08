Porsche Wants You To Take Your Car Camping With New Roof Tent

When you think about camping, you not exactly going to think of Porsche but the German manufacturer wants to change that with their new roof tent.

It has been designed and developed by Porsche Tequipment and sits on top of your car as a large hardcase when not deployed. It can be installed on the roof transport systems of models such as the 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Taycan, regardless if they come with roof rails or not.

When deployed, you get nice views into the outdoors thanks to two side windows and a roof window.

It can be used in all seasons and can fit two adults who will sleep in comfort thanks to the integrated polyfoam mattress. Visually, the side walls mimic the 911’s styling and there are Porsche logos in several places (as you would expect).

Erecting the roof tent is apparently very easy thanks to the use of two gas struts and some clever design work.

Should you fancy one of these, they will be going on sale in two colour schemes (black-light grey and black-dark grey) and will retail for €4,980 (approx. R90k).

Unfortunately, it cannot be fitted to any GT, Targa or Cabriolet models.