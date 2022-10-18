Is This The ‘TaxTheRich’ Collection Heading For Auction?

Remember the epic videos posted by YouTube account TaxTheRich100? If you don’t you have missed out on some of the best clips they posted have actually been taken down.

There seems to be a very good reason for this as an upcoming auction by RM Sotheby’s called The Gran Turismo Collection seems to indicate that these cars are about to be sold.

We saw videos of a Ferrari Enzo rallying*, two Ferrari F50s drifting around each other and a white Bugatti EB110 SS doing some serious burnouts.

So if this is indeed true, we get a fantastic look at the collection behind the ‘TaxTheRich‘ YouTube channel and it’s mighty impressive.

Which would you pick from this lineup if it could only be one?

The selection of extraordinary cars in The Gran Turismo Collection will never be offered together again at auction, and it is an opportunity that is truly unique and unrepeatable.

*Lucky for us, someone downloaded this video and uploaded it to YouTube last year (see clip at the bottom).