Mercedes-AMG ONE vs AMG GT Black Series Drag Race

The folks over at Mercedes-AMG were keen to demonstrate the performance of their range-topping ONE hypercar and its Race Start function.

Naturally, its closest competitor is the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series as it too was designed for ultimate track performance albeit with very different methods of execution.

While the GT Black Series went down the traditional route of a powerful V8 up front and drive sent to the rear wheels, the ONW features the same engine found in the current crop of cars raced by the Mercedes Formula 1 team. It’s a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6, specifically the unit from the championship-winning race car from the 2015 season.

AMG Performance driver Nico Bastian entered the race with the Mercedes-AMG ONE against five-time DTM champion Bernd Schneider in the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. 1000 meters, two vehicle legends, two professional racing drivers – in short: maximum performance!

As you would expect, acceleration is breathtaking, as we see in the video. Mercedes-AMG quotes a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds for the ONE, though that’s likely on the conservative side as the car easily outguns the GT Black Series whose official 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time is 3.1 seconds, but has been demonstrated with much quicker times than that.