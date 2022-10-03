New Maserati GranTurismo Revealed With V6 and EV Options

Maserati has finally taken the covers off the all-new GranTurismo models and before you shout it looks similar, that is what they decided to achieve as the biggest changes hide underneath the classic design.

Not a single body panel is the same as the previous generation and now you get a “Cofango” like the Huracán STO which combines the hood and the front fenders into a single element.

Under the sleek hood you will find their Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 motor delivering 489 hp (365 kW) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque in the Modena variant while the Trofeo packs a healthy 550 hp (410 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Both models feature all-wheel-drive as standard with a rear-wheel-drive bias.

The Folgore model, their first ever EV, makes use of three 402 hp (300 kW) electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear to deliver a total punch of 750 hp (560 kW) and 1,350 Nm (995 lb-ft) of torque. Power comes from a 92.5-kilowatt-hour T-bone-shaped battery in the center of the vehicle.

This electric GranTurismo can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.7 seconds and run to a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). The Trofeo has the same top speed but hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in ‘only’ 3.5 seconds while the Modena takes an extra 0.4 seconds to hit the benchmark speed.

No matter which variant you pick, you will get staggered 20 and 21-inch wheels and to tell the difference between them, they get different trim and badging colours.

Inside you get a new moden interior equipped with the new Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, the latest infotainment, a comfort display that brings together the main functions in an integrated touchscreen interface, a digital clock and the Heads-up Display (available as an option).

The GranTurismo also offers an “all-round sound experience”, guaranteed by the iconic signature sound of the Maserati engine, even in the electric version thanks to innovative work by engineers at the Maserati Innovation Lab. The sound experience is completed by the immersive Sonus faber 3D sound system. Designed and made by Italian craftsmen in sound, the audio system offers two levels of customisation, giving it up to 19 speakers and 3D sound with an output of up to 1,195 W, for depth of field and truly unique roundness of sound.

The new GranTurismo will launch in the second quarter of 2023, with the Modena and Trofeo versions arriving first. The electric Folgore will go on sale sometime after that, and the automaker didn’t provide a specific timeline.