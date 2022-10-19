Porsche Adds Lightweight 911 Carrera T To Lineup with South African Pricing

For those Porsche 911 fans wanting a slightly more focused offering without spending the big bucks on a proper GT model then this new Porsche 911 Carrera T is for you.

Borrowing its hardened, stripped-back ethos from the previous-generation Carrera T, the 992 variant receives a lowered suspension, a lightweight interior and a 380 (283 kW) hp twin-turbo flat-six. The T stands for touring, and Porsche positions this model between the standard 911 Carrera and the more powerful Carrera S.

The Carrera T launches from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, and powers on to a top speed of 291 km/h (181 mph). As before, the T prioritises tactility and driver involvement over outright pace and is equipped with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard. A mechanical locking differential also features, along with Porsche Torque Vectoring to aid cornering ability. The Sport Chrono Package and sport exhaust are also on the standard equipment list. Rear axle steering is an option.

Titanium Grey 20- and 21-inch wheels are unique to the T, along with a lightweight battery, lighter glass and pared-back sound deadening. This model also comes standard with a rear-seat delete. At no cost, a customer can specify the company to put the chairs back in. With the seven-speed manual and all of the mass reduction, a Carrera T weighs 45 kg (100 pounds) less than a base 911 Carrera.

Cosmetically it sports Agate Gray trim on the mirror covers and model designation badges. The exhaust has black tailpipes and it sits on Titanium Grey Carrera S wheels that have a 20-inch diameter in front and measure 21 inches at the back.

Jump inside and you will be greeted with a GT Sport steering wheel and four-way adjustable Sport Plus seats. The optional Carrera T Interior Package lets customers select Slate Grey or Lizard Green accents for the seat belts, seat stripes, stitching, 911 logo on the headrests, and floor mats. If someone ticks this box, it’s possible to add leather upholstery to the doors, centre console, and dashboard. Separately, full bucket seats and 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus are available as upgrades.

The new 911 Carrera T is available in four solid colours Black, White, Guards Red and Racing Yellow as well as in four metallic finishes Deep Black, Gentian Blue, Ice Grey and GT Silver. Available special colours are Chalk, Carmine Red, Shark Blue and Python Green. Buyers of the 911 Carrera T also have the option of using the Paint to Sample programme, which offers paintwork in over 110 available colour tones.

Porsche South Africa has confirmed that the base price for this will come in at R2,080,000.