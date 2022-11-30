Lamborghini Reveal 602 HP (449 kW) Huracán Sterrato Ready For The Gravel

Lamborghini has revealed the production-ready Huracán Sterrato, an offroad-ready swansong for its V10 supercar, ahead of the arrival of a new plug-in hybrid successor in 2024.

For those who were interested in the concept from the very beginning, you will be glad to know that it is indeed very similar to that thanks to carbon fibre bodywork extensions, a raised ride height, integrated auxiliary driving lights and roof bars, but numerous small tweaks have been made to prepare it for production.

The most obvious is the arrival of a roof-mounted air intake for the V10 engine. This is not to enable wading but to find cleaner air in the dusty off-road environments for which the car is designed. It has been lifted 1.7 inches which allows for more suspension travel and to manage loose surfaces better the Integrated Vehicle Dynamics system has been updated with new calibrations for Strada and Sport driving modes. There is also a brand new Rally mode dedicated to low-grip surfaces.

You might notice that the Sterrato is slightly down on power compared to the 632 hp Huracán Tecnica and the main reason for this is the revised intake system. The 5.2-litre V10 pumps out 602 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque. That results in a claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.4s, this while running on the standard Bridgestone Dueller All-Terrain 002 tyres. The chunkier rubber is also why the top speed has been limited to 258 km/h (160 mph), which is the lowest top speed of any Lamborghini since the monstrous LM002 off-roader went out of production.

The Sterrato uses the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system as the EVO AWD, but it does without the powered rear-axle steering that it had as standard.

Aluminium underbody panels protect vital portions of the powertrain. It also gets reinforced sills and a relocated air intake at the back of the roof, designed not for deep-water fording but to pull in clean dust-free air.

Moving inside you’ll find exclusive Verde Sterrato Alcantra upholstery with new graphics on the touchscreen. There are also several off-road-focused instruments including an inclinometer, pitch and roll indicator, steering angle indicator, and more.

Lamborghini will build 1,499 units for the world, with production starting in February 2023. Pricing will be announced later but we expect it to be quite a large number.

Lamborghini design boss Mitja Borkert: “I’ve always loved the idea of putting a super-sports car into an unexpected environment. But the concept is so simple that everybody got it immediately, and customers were really enthusiastic. But Stephan Winkelmann deserves the credit for saying ‘yes’ when he came back to the company because this is definitely not a traditional Lamborghini.”