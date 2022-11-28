Manhart Tweak BMW M5 CS Up To 777 HP (579 kW)

When the BMW M5 CS was introduced, it became the most powerful production BMW in the world thanks to the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering a whopping 626 hp (467 kW).

Manhart Performance can now offer you the MH5 GTR which takes things up to 777 horses (579 kW) and 935 Nm (690 lb-ft). This was made possible through the use of Manhart’s in-house carbon air intake and MHtronik auxiliary control unit.

There is also a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, which flows into four 100 mm tailpipes.

Handling of the Bavarian sedan has also been improved with their Variant 4 coilover suspension by KW Suspensions which also features significant lowering.

The changes are finished off with their typical styling and Manhart logos as well as some 21-inch silver-grey matte ten-spoke alloy wheels.

The Manhart MH5 GTR is limited to one unit only so if you want one, you cant have one.