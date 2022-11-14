Mansory Previews “Soft Kit” Upgrade For Maserati MC20

It has taken them a fair bit of time but nonetheless, Mansory has shared the first images of their “Soft Kit” for the Maserati MC20.

Mansory’s first program for the MC20 mainly includes lots of new carbon fibre parts. According to the tuner, the new body kit will not only transform the look of the MC20 but also become a more aerodynamic beast.

Changes start up front, where Mansory is offering a new bumper lip, with or without a mask, a new bumper splitter and headlights cover, and new race flaps. Even the front bonnet can be replaced with a new one made from carbon, or, if that’s too much, you can simply opt for new air splitters and new air outtakes for the bonnet.

Moving on to the sides, the tuner adds new skirt lips and new mirror housing. Most of the changes are made in the back and include a new diffuser, a new spoiler, and a new sport wing that also includes the brake lights.

As a final touch, Mansory adds a new set of fully forged wheels, sized 9.5×21 up front and 12×22 in the rear, wrapped in high-performance rubber.

The tuner has left things untouched under the body but you can opt for a new sports exhaust system as well as downpipes offered with or without a catalytic converter.