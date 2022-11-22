Pininfarina Battista Hits 100 KM/H In 1.86 Seconds Grabbing Production Record

We knew the Pininfarina Battista would be properly rapid but now we know it is at the pinnacle of rapid EVs after they claim to have grabbed a bunch of records.

Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes a radical 1.86s while 0 to 200 km/h takes an even more impressive 4.75s. According to Pininfarina, these stats are official and represent new records for production vehicles. You will not have a problem coming to a stop either as the Battista goes from 100 km/h to zero in 31m giving it the EV production car world record for that too.

“Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low center of gravity are at the heart of this result,” said Automobili Pininfarina Chief Production and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha. “The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tires proven over many thousands of test miles, and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.”

As a reminder, the EV hypercar packs a whopping 1,900 horses (1,417 kW) and 2,300 Nm (1,696 lb-ft) of torque. Power comes from a 120-kWh battery pack supplied by Rimac and mounted as low as possible for ideal weight management.

Production kicked off in July and deliveries to customers are now underway. 150 cars are planned for production, with prices starting at €2.2 million.