The New Audi S8 Powers Into South Africa

The new Audi S8 goes on sale in South Africa today and if you want one, you will have to dig fairly deep.

Prices start from R2,759,000 (inclusive of 5yr/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan, VAT and all taxes). Add on a special colour, some nicer wheels and the black appearance package and this price shoots to R2.9m.

Under the hood sits a biturbo V8 punching out a potent 563 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm allowing it to sprint to 100 k/h in 3.8 seconds.

The engine is connected to a fast and gently toggling eight-step tiptronic gearbox. Thanks to an electric oil pump, the automatic transmission can change gears even when the combustion engine is not running.

The constant all-wheel drive quattro with the self-locking sport differential is standard in the S8 which actively distributes torque between the rear wheels during fast cornering and thereby makes the handling even sportier and more stable.

The Audi S8 quattro comes highly equipped with specifications and features which proudly showcase its performance, digital and design points. The following standard equipment highlights are worth mentioning: Digital HD Matrix LED headlights & OLED rear lamps with light signature, quattro with sports differential, dynamic all-wheel steering, adaptive cruise control, Audi connect2X and infotainment services, predictive active suspension, Valcona leather upholstery with diamond stitching, seat ventilation and massage function, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound with 3D, Audi virtual cockpit Plus, Head-up display (to name a few).