Manhart MH4 GTR II Takes BMW M4 CSL To 692 HP (516 kW)

The BMW M4 CSL is a rather special model and since just 1,000 units will ever be made you would think the tuners would leave them alone but you would be wrong.

Manhart Performance has already done the things to the limited Beemer and dubbed it the Manhart MH4 GTR II.

The BMW M4 CSL leaves the factory with 543 hp (405 kW) and 650 Nm but thanks to the in-house MHtronik auxiliary control unit, the three-litre, biturbo-charged S58 inline-six now pumps out 702 PS (692 hp; 516 kW) and 880 Nm.

They also fitted a stainless steel exhaust system with four 110 mm tailpipes as well as downpipes without catalytic converters.

Visually they tweaked the already aggressive styling of the Coupé by fitting an 18-piece carbon body kit as well as some 20-inch Forged+1 Yido Performance wheels.

The body kit includes a hood with GTR air intakes, a spoiler and side aero flicks for the front, fender side louvres, side skirts, two-piece rear side louvres, a diffuser, a two-piece rear skirt add-on and a three-piece rear spoiler.

The drama is enhanced by fitting MANHART suspension optimization including height-adjustable coil springs by H&R.

Inside you will find Manhart floor mats and SCROTH 4-point racing harnesses as well as a carbon fibre motorsport helmet.