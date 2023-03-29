New Lamborghini V12 Revealed Called Revuelto

If you have been paying attention to the Lamborghini teasers on social media, you would know that the 29th of March was a day to look forward to as we would get our first look at the successor to the Aventador.

Today is the day and here is the Lamborghini Revuelto (pronounced rev-ew-EL-tow). A two-seat hypercar that Lamborghini bills as the “near future” for high-performance motoring.

The centrepiece is undoubtedly the new 6.5-litre V12 engine which is supplemented by three electric motors to punch out 1,001 hp. This grunt is sent to all four corners via a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and an all-electric mode is available. Should you find yourself behind the wheel you will have no less than 13 driving modes to choose from.

This is an all-new V12 that is lighter and more potent than its predecessor. On its own it delivers 813 hp and 725 Nm (535 lb-ft) of torque.

The Revuelto features a new monocoque chassis that Lamborghini says is the first to have a fully carbon-fibre front structure.

Thanks to the impressive power it takes this Italian rocket just 2.5 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph and under 7 seconds to hit 200 km/h (124 mph). Flat out, the latest Lambo will exceed 350 km/h (217 mph).

Take one look at the profile and you will instantly see Aventador vibes but they have also incorporated elements from cars like the Sian, Terzo Millenio and even the classic Diablo. Through it all, you will see a recurring Y theme. Headlights and taillights have a Y structure. The large side air intakes point forward like an arrow, injecting more Y into the mix and the centre of the dash incorporates a striking Y shape as well.

Lamborghini refers to the Revuelto’s driver as the pilot, with the passenger being the co-pilot so it comes as no surprise that the overall look and feel is very stealth fighter-esque.

Sure the design is something quite special but it is designed to go as fast as possible so it serves a purpose too. Side fins behind the front wheels are designed to help funnel air into the intakes along the concave of the door. The recessed roof channels air to the rear wing while also offering a bit more headroom for occupants inside. The front splitter distributes air away from the front wheels, while at the back, the wildest rear diffuser ever used on a Lambo is generates downforce while cooling the engine. The rear wing is active and automatically adjusts as needed for the situation, or it can be manually controlled between three modes for minimum or maximum downforce.

When compared to the last Aventador, the Ultimae, the Revuelto is a massive 61% more efficient and generates 66% more downforce.

The car sits on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21 at the rear and they are wrapped in custom-made Bridgestone Potenza Sport rubber. Should you wish, you can opt for a larger wheel combo (21 and 22).

Hop inside and the Y-theme continues, as expected. There are three screens to look at with the driver looking directly at a 12.3-inch digital dash. In the middle, you will find a modest 8.4-inch portrait screen in the middle while the passenger gets a narrow 9.1-inch screen that also displays vital vehicle information.

Customizing your new V12 Lamborghini could be quite the challenge as you have the choice between 400 exterior paint options combined with 70 colour options for your interior.

Lamborghini will launch the Revuelto near the end of the year as a 2024MY, with pricing to be announced in due course.

Source: Motor1.com