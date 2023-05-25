BMW M3 CS Pricing and Availability in South Africa

BMW took the covers off the mean and green M3 CS in January this year as the most powerful M3 ever so naturally customer excitement and interest were extremely high.

For the folk in South Africa, we have confirmation that 20 units will be heading our way with a base price of R2,971,000 making it as expensive as a new BMW X6 M Competition.

If you don’t fancy this bright Individual Signal Green paint (we love it) then you can also opt for Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey metallic paints together with a Frozen Solid White Individual.

As a reminder, the M3 CS packs the familiar twin-turbo, 3.0-litre “S58” engine but it to unlocks 543 hp (405 kW) which matches the menacing RWD-only M4 CSL. The peak torque of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) is unchanged compared to the M3 Competition xDrive upon which the CS is based.

Thanks to the engineers the M3 CS has shed around 34 kg (75 pounds) compared to the regular offering thanks to a plethora of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. This brilliant material has been used for the hood, front splitter, air intakes, side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler. The roof is also made from the same lightweight yet durable material, and so are the shift paddles on the inside where the centre console and trim strips are CFRP as well.

Contributing to the weight loss is a new titanium rear silencer and a pair of front bucket seats with a carbon shell. As it is a four-door car, they kept the rear seats, unlike the more-hardcore M4 CSL.