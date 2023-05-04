Is This A 1,000 HP Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Prototype?

Spy photographers in Europe have recently captured a very interesting Porsche Taycan prototype because this could be our first decent sighting of what could be an ultra-high-performance version of the electric vehicle.

Tentatively known as the Taycan Turbo GT, the prototype stands out as it wears a massive rear wing and a pronounced spoiler. The model also appears to sport the same front fascia as the facelifted variant and the blocky camouflage at the outside corners could be hiding canards.

As we write this, the most potent Taycan is the Turbo S which pushes out 750 hp and can hit 100 km/h in a face-warping 2.8 seconds. Sure this is plenty fast for a sedan but the title of fastest four-door EV sits with Elon Musk and his Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche may want to grab this title.

Porsche has not mentioned too much about this prototype but we are expecting it to slot above the Turbo S with a rumoured output of around 1,000 hp (746 kW).

Let’s all take this with a pinch of salt for now but a debut cannot be too far away with rumours suggesting we could see it before the end of the year.

Images via Motor1