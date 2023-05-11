Maserati’s V8 Production Ends This Year

Even though Maserati is not known for producing the fastest cars out there, they sure know how to make a V8 roar but as times change the glorious powerplant’s days are numbered.

Currently, they are fitting their 572 hp twin-turbo V8 to the Trofeo offerings of the Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte but this engine is set to go out of production in late 2023.

Maserati is expecting the final V8 models to become collector’s items due to the turning point in the brand’s history.

Should you fancy adding one of these to your collection, we would get on the blower to your dealership as soon as possible.

The Italian manufacturer will be bidding farewell to the V8 with the Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima. Details on these are scarce but they will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July this year.

The end of the V8 era comes with the dawning of the electric one and sure change is tough to deal with but we can guarantee that the Maserati V8s will become more special when they are no longer.