2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance Revealed With Four-Cylinder Hybrid Power

Mercedes-AMG has taken the covers off the new GLC63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid performance SUV and yes the V8 is no longer.

The new range-topping GLC has dropped the much-loved twin-turbo V8 for a high-power 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine combined with plug-in hybrid assistance and Formula One-derived turbocharger technology.

The power output has risen to 671 hp (500 kW) and the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is now dispatched in 3.5 seconds. Torque is also massively up to 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) with a large chunk of that coming from the rear-mounted electric motor.

The power boost comes at the cost of weight, as Mercedes-AMG says the new GLC63 S tips the scales at 2310 kg kerb which is around 200 kg heavier than the outgoing V8 model.

The visual upgrades are very obvious with AMG-specific features dominating the styling. The unique grille with vertical slats is the biggest differentiator, while larger air intakes and more chrome accents litter the front end. There is also a restyled rear bumper with trapezoidal exhaust tips, a diffuser insert, and a roof spoiler.

Inside, there is a choice of regular or AMG Performance sports seats with Artico synthetic leather-look and microfibre upholstery, or nappa leather trim with embossed AMG crests in the headrests.

Standard is an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather and microfibre, plus aluminium shift paddles, rotary drive mode selectors, AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats, and AMG-branded illuminated door sill plates.

A special-edition Edition 1 model is available for a limited time in Europe, with black and carbon-fibre exterior trim packages, silver or grey matte exterior paint, an aerodynamics body kit, and yellow interior accents.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 remains the “base” AMG of the group, combining a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with an integrated starter generator to produce 416 hp (310 kW). There’s also an additional 13 hp available via the starter generator at lower speeds.