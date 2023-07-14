Project Khan Reveal Stunning Racing Green Fintail Range Rover

Range Rover aftermarket specialist, Project Kahn, has announced their latest project called the Racing Green Fintail which was produced to commemorate 20 years of their work on Range Rovers.

This project has been created to “embody the best of British engineering” and even though the changes are subtle they have used some inspiration from those that came before.

One of the most striking features is those three-spoke wheels which draw a little bit of inspiration from those on the 1995 Range Rover Princess Diana used to drive around, albeit with a lot more intricacy and a much larger diameter.

Then there’s the body kit, comprised of a single sweep front bumper valance, merging into the vented bumper extensions, followed by custom side skirts, plus a winged diffuser at the rear. Both the side skirts and the rear diffuser are meant to draw inspiration from yesterday’s ground effect racing machines, as well as modern fighter jets.

“As KAHN evolved, coach-built projects such as Vengeance and The Flying Huntsman became a focus at HQ, leading us to take a five-year hiatus from Range Rover projects. With the arrival of the latest Range Rover comes an exciting opportunity to return to the roots of KAHN®, while focusing firmly on the future of automotive fashion,” explained company founder Afzal Kahn.