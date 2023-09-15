BMW M760e xDrive Coming to South Africa

When BMW took the covers off the M760e xDrive BMW South Africa was not certain that it would be making it to Mzansi but it looks like things have changed.

Our friends at Cars.co.za spotted the car listed on Duoporta and then we saw it on the BMW South Africa website listed for a whopping R3,090,000.

Under the very large hood sits a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 375 hp (280 kW) 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre, straight-6 petrol engine combined with a 194 (145 kW) electric motor (integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission) to generate peak system outputs of 563 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.

This allows the 2.5ton Bavarian to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds before maxing out at 250 km/h.

Since it is a hybrid it is also capable of running 90 km on electricity alone at speeds of up to 140 km/h.

One of the stand-out figures is the WLTP fuel consumption which comes in at an astonishing 2.2 L/100 km.