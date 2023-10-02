ABT Reveal Limited 799 HP (596 kW) Urus Scatenato

The days of the non-electrified Lamborghini Urus will be coming to an end in the not-so-distant future so the folks at ABT Sportsline decided to offer a limited tuning kit for the SUV and called it the Scatenato.

Limited to 99 units, the Urus Scatenato receives a rather healthy power upgrade resulting in a potent 799 hp (596 kW). This was achieved thanks to the ABT Power R package which includes upgraded turbochargers and intercoolers.

While this is not the first Urus tuned by ABT, it is definitely the most extreme due to the extensive visual and performance modifications. If you are wondering about the weird-sounding name, Scatenato is the Italian word for unleashed, raging, or wild, so it has nothing to do with your bowel movements.

One of the exterior highlights has to be those glossy black 23-inch forged wheels but we cannot miss the overload of carbon fibre bits and pieces giving the SUV an even more commanding presence.

The upgrade is compatible with the Urus, Urus S, and Urus Performante models and costs €179,000 (approx. R3,7m) which excludes the donor car (obviously) as well as installation.

Next year, Lamborghini will show the updated plug-in hybrid version of the Urus before the all-new fully-electric next-generation model arrives in 2029.