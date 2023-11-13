McLaren 750S Gets Expensive 3-7-59 Theme Celebrating Motorsport Success

McLaren Automotive has revealed its most ambitious and exacting bespoke livery ever – the astonishingly complex 3-7-59 Theme.

The theme is a stunning tribute to McLaren’s unique success in winning motorsport’s unofficial ‘Triple Crown’ of victories at the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its reveal stands out as one of the most memorable moments in a year of celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of McLaren being founded, in 1963.

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) says the theme takes 1,200 hours to paint. The front of this special 750S takes inspiration from the red and white F1 car from 1984 with a “shattered” effect surrounding the big 7 on the bonnet. The rear, meanwhile, takes its colouring from the yellow Indy 500 winner, although the racing car’s subtle blue accents are reborn as a splash graphic on the right rear corner. Both sides of the 750S are borne from the gray Le Mans–winning F1 GTR, blending into the front and rear sections with checkered flag motifs.

Triple Crown logo designs are incorporated into the interior of the car, stitched in McLaren Orange into the headrests of the car’s standard Carbon Fibre Racing Seats and debossed into the centre armrest. The seats feature further Triple Crown art that is etched in graphite Alcantara and are finished with white contrast stitching.

The interior is also home to visual carbon fibre door trim painted with the same artwork that features on the seats; a painted 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel rim; and hand-painted extended carbon fibre shift paddles inspired by the red and white ‘shattered’ paintwork adorning the 3-7-59’s nose as a tribute to the McLaren MP4/2.

The hand-painted bodywork and specially selected materials add huge money to the McLaren 750S base price – one McLaren representative said it would cost “north of $700,000″ which is staggering considering the base price s $329,500.

Even if you have the cash to buy an MSO 3-7-59, you’re too late because all six examples of the special-edition car already have buyers.