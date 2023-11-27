Third Generation Porsche Panamera Revealed with Pricing for South Africa

Porsche took the covers off the all-new third generation of the Panamera model and we were fortunate enough to be in Dubai to see the covers come off the new Sedan.

Porsche will offer four E-Hybrid powertrains but the only one available from launch is the the most powerful unit, the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. This packs a revamped twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine and an electric motor powered by a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery. Total output is 670 horses (500 kW) and 930 Nm (685 lb-ft) of torque, sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK transmission. It can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 315 km/h (195 mph).

The less potent models, Panamera and Panamera 4 will also be available at the time of the launch. Modifications to boost pressure, fuel injection flow rate and ignition timing optimise the performance of the 2.9-litre V6 turbo engine. It now generates 348 hp (260 kW) and 500 Nm of torque – an increase of 17 kW and 50 Nm compared to its predecessor. This shortens the Panamera’s sprint to 100 km/h to 5.1 seconds and boosts its top speed to 272 km/h. The all-wheel drive Panamera 4 now takes 4.8 seconds and reaches 270 km/h.

One of the biggest updates to the new-gen Panamera lies under the skin with the suspension system. The sedan comes standard with a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management. It separates the damper’s compression and rebound control for greater comfort. The new and optional Porsche Active Ride is also available for E-Hybrid models and can keep the Panamera’s body flat and even overcompensate for the vehicle’s pitch and roll movements. It allows the sedan to lean into corners like a motorcycle. Rear-axle steering is also optional.

From the styling front, Porsche did not stray too far from the previous design but small changes have resulted in a much more dynamic-looking car. It now features an additional air inlet above the front license plate, which it needs for cooling its revamped powertrain lineup. It has new window lines, while the LED Matrix Design headlights are now standard features.

You will be able to differentiate the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid from the rest of the lineup thanks to a unique front fascia, a rear diffuser, dark bronze tailpipes and optional centre-lock wheels. The model also features the new contrasting Turbonite colour on the side air blades, the window surrounds, and the “turbo” branding on the rear. The company also uses Turbonite throughout the interior, including the central tachometer in the digital instrument cluster.

Just like the new Cayenne, the interior has received a revamped centre console that moves the gear selector to the right of the steering wheel and onto the dash, just like the company’s all-electric Taycan. An optional 10.9-inch passenger display is also now available, allowing the passenger to see the vehicle’s performance data, change the infotainment settings, or stream a video.

The first units are expected to arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of next year with base pricing as follows;

Panamera – R2,216,000

Panamera 4 – R2,292,000

Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid – R4,127,000