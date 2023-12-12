Electric Porsche Macan Is Augmented-Reality Ready

Similar to the new Porsche Panamera, the upcoming electric Macan, still awaiting its official name, adopts the Driver Experience control concept initially showcased in the Taycan. This design incorporates grouped physical driving controls, avoiding the complexity of being scattered across various touchscreen menus.

The vehicle features three screens, with a 12.6-inch driver’s display behind the steering wheel offering in-built navigation, including Apple Maps via Apple CarPlay and Google Maps with Android Auto. Drivers will also be able to control Porsche’s first head-up display with augmented reality tech via the screen too.

The central display, a 10.9-inch touchscreen equipped with Porsche’s latest technology, is complemented by an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. This allows the passenger to adjust infotainment and navigation settings, explore media, or stream video content, all accessible even while the car is in motion, thanks to special film technology preventing the driver from viewing the display.

The Macan EV, set for delivery in 2024 and sharing the PPE architecture with the Audi Q6 E-tron, showcases a distinct design from its combustion counterpart. Notable changes include a more angular front face, updated headlights resembling those of the Cayenne, and a revised rear design for a sportier appearance.

The Macan EV houses a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery, utilizing the PPE platform’s 800V architecture for charging rates exceeding 270 kW. The battery’s adaptability allows it to respond to 400V chargers by splitting into two halves, enhancing charging speeds.

The Macan EV is the next model in an assault of Porsche EVs due over the next few years, which include the 718 Boxster EV (2025), the electric Cayenne (2025) and the Panamera EV (2026).

Porsche aims for electric vehicles to constitute 50% of its global sales by 2025 and 80% by 2030, with the Macan EV leading a lineup of upcoming electric models.