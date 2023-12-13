Electric Range Rover To Offer Same Performance As V8

Land Rover has provided a sneak peek at the upcoming Range Rover Electric, offering a glimpse of what promises to be the most luxurious version without compromising on performance or off-road capabilities.

Released alongside teaser images are some early insights into the electric Range Rover. In line with typical electric vehicle design, the grille appears more streamlined compared to the standard Range Rover, likely for efficiency reasons and due to the reduced cooling requirements of the electric motor and batteries.

The Range Rover Electric will share the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform with existing petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models, all manufactured in the same Solihull factory in the West Midlands. Batteries and electric drive units will be assembled at Jaguar Land Rover’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton.

Jaguar Land Rover asserts that the electric Range Rover, slated for release in 2024, will offer performance comparable to a flagship V8. The only other technical details confirmed so far is that it will make use of 800V electrical architecture for rapid charging.

The Range Rover EV is designed to uphold Land Rover’s off-road prowess, undergoing rigorous testing across extreme temperatures, conditions, and terrains. Land Rover claims that the electric Range Rover will match the off-road capabilities of its current-generation Defender, including a wading depth of 850mm.

Accompanying the teaser images and initial information is the announcement of an open waiting list for the Range Rover Electric. Although pre-orders won’t commence until 2024, this move comes on the heels of the unprecedented success of the latest generation Range Rover, with the brand experiencing its highest global demand in its 53-year history.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director for Range Rover, expressed the brand’s excitement, stating, “Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official waiting list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times.”