Refreshed Toyota GR Yaris Is Being Considered for South African Market

As you may know by now, the Toyota GR Yaris has been refreshed for 2024 and it comes with a bunch of upgrades and new options.

Previously only available with a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, the GR Yaris now offers broader appeal for driving enthusiasts with the introduction of the automatic option which has been developed through hardcore use in professional motorsport.

The new transmission’s control software has been optimised for dynamic driving, delicately sensing the driver’s operation of the accelerator and brakes to anticipate gear shifts before vehicle behaviour changes, providing incredibly fast and intuitive shifting.

Under the hood, you will find the familiar 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine but it has gained some grunt with an increase from 268 hp (200 kW) to 300 hp (224 kW) at 6,500 rpm. Torque is also boosted by 30 Nm to 400 Nm.

General body rigidity and suspension improvements support a power increase from the turbocharged three-cylinder engine. And it’s not just a new tune, but a “strengthened” valvetrain, a new undisclosed exhaust valve material, an increase in direct injection pressure, a new intake air pressure sensor, and redesigned lightweight pistons.

You will notice that the interior has been totally redesigned to be more driver-centric but it still looks a little odd and outdated in our opinion.

Toyota South Africa Motors has confirmed the consideration of introducing the refreshed GR Yaris locally, with further details to be shared at an opportune time.