Refreshed VW Golf R Hits Ice Race In Camouflage

Having already unveiled the rest of the refreshed Golf lineup, the reveal of the R model was imminent. Volkswagen initially promised a full debut for the R and GTI Clubsport later in the year but couldn’t resist offering a sneak peek. The ‘8.5 R’ made its appearance at the Ice Race in Zell Am See alongside the revamped range, with VW inviting Hans-Joachim Stuck and World Rallycross champ Johan Kristoffersson for a snowy spin.

As you can see it will receive subtle changes including the revised front bumper. This now houses a centrally mounted radar sensor, a feature absent in the outgoing model.

We do not know what the power output will be but since the Golf 8.5 GTI gained some power we would expect the same to happen to this. Maybe they will get the 333 PS (328 hp; 245 kW) tune found in the Golf R 333 Limited Edition.

Kristoffersson said: “I love driving a powerful all-wheel drive car on ice and snow – especially if it’s an R model. It was great fun to sit in the brand-new Golf for the first time. I can only say that even though the Golf R has not yet been revealed, there is a true sports car under the camouflage that fans of the R brand can already look forward to.”