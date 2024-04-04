Menacing Stealth Pack Now Available For New Range Rover Sport

The new Range Rover Sport with the optional Stealth Pack embodies the vehicle’s inherent athleticism with a “dark and dramatic theme,” as Land Rover describes it.

Every aspect of the Stealth Pack is meticulously designed to accentuate the Range Rover Sport’s menacing exterior. A sophisticated Carpathian Grey premium metallic paint with a satin protective wrap provides a striking contrast against an extended black pack. This black pack includes Narvik Black Gloss accents on the bonnet vents, lettering, lower front and rear bumpers, and side sills.

The Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack further emphasizes its athletic and muscular stance with 23-inch Gloss Black wheels, complemented by black brake calipers. Privacy glass and a contrasting Narvik Black Gloss roof complete the imposing look.

The Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack marks the first time a Land Rover option pack utilizes a Satin Protective Film on the exterior. Applied during production, this film offers a unique and modern satin finish while providing practical benefits. In the event of scratches or minor damage, the film can be simply removed and replaced.

The interior echoes the dark and moody theme of the exterior. Sculpted seating complements a minimalist center console featuring a large 11.4-inch touchscreen, an Interactive Driver Display, and a Meridian Surround Sound System™. Customers can choose between perforated Ebony Windsor Leather for a truly dark and luxurious feel, or opt for Light Cloud Windsor Leather for a lighter contrast. Both options are complemented by Natural Black Veneers.

“The new Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack option is inspired by a refined and contemporary sports aesthetic,” said Hannah Custance, Range Rover Materiality Design Manager. “It was created for clients looking for a specification which conveys empowerment and strength. The introduction of the Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack, with a satin wrapped exterior and extended use of Narvik Black Gloss, pushes dramatic luxury even further.”

The Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack is available as an option for an additional R153,100.