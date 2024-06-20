McMurtry Spéirling Demolishes Hockenheim Lap Record

The McMurtry Spéirling continues to defy expectations. After its awe-inspiring run at the Festival of Speed, the revolutionary hyper-track car sets its sights on Europe. Priced at a staggering £895k (plus taxes), the Spéirling PURE is a force to be reckoned with, and McMurtry is wasting no time showcasing its prowess.

In its European debut earlier this month, the Spéirling casually shattered the closed-wheel lap record at Hockenheim. While “casual” might be a slight overstatement for Max Chilton’s blistering lap at a major dealer track day, it’s important to remember this was just the car flexing at 75% power. McMurtry is still conducting a “test and validation” program, pushing the Spéirling on new circuits and in varying climates.

The results speak for themselves. The Spéirling’s 1:24.43 lap time on the 2.8-mile Hockenheim F1 circuit is a staggering 14.1 seconds faster than the 2022 Mercedes-AMG One. McMurtry claims the lap is also 3.9 seconds quicker than the 2020 DTM qualifying time, solidifying the Spéirling’s closed-wheel dominance.

The onboard video is a must-watch. The single-seat Spéirling PURE boasts a monstrous 1,000 horsepower (746 kW) electric powertrain and a game-changing “downforce-on-demand system.” This essentially translates to a 2,000kg suction fan, explaining the car’s otherworldly cornering ability. Tipping the scales at under 1,000kg, the Spéirling is no slouch on straights either.

European tracks, beware. The McMurtry Spéirling is here, and it’s rewriting the rulebook. Only 100 units will be made and the plan is to start deliveries to customers in 2025.