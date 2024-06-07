Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Pricing for South Africa

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance marks a significant shift for the iconic performance sedan. This new generation ditches the thundering V8 for a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a powerful electric motor. The result? A staggering 671 horsepower and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful C-Class ever.

While some enthusiasts may lament the loss of the V8’s sound and character, the C63 S E Performance offers blistering performance with the added benefit of electric propulsion. The electric motor allows for pure electric driving for short distances and delivers instant torque for explosive acceleration.

The C63 S E Performance is a bold move for Mercedes-AMG, embracing electrification while maintaining its commitment to performance. Whether this translates into a successful formula remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure, the new C63 is sure to turn heads.

Should you want to add one to your garage, Cars.co.za has found out that you will need to part with a minimum of R2,476,800. That makes it around R400,000 more expensive than the current BMW M3 Competition. The LCI M3 Competition will close that gap a little when the pricing is revealed.

That includes a 2-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a 5-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.