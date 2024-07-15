Hybrid Porsche Panamera Smashes Luxury Sedan Nürburgring Record

The legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife has been conquered by a yet-to-be-announced high-performance hybrid variant of the Porsche Panamera. With Porsche test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, a pre-production model of this new Panamera lapped the 20.832-kilometer circuit in an impressive 7:24.17 minutes.

This blistering time shatters the previous record for the executive car class by over three seconds. That record, set in 2020 by the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S four-door coupe driven by Demian Schaffert, stood at 7:27.80 minutes. The new Panamera E-Hybrid also trounces the previous generation Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid by a significant 5.64 seconds. Kern himself piloted the earlier model to a time of 7:29.81 minutes in 2020.

Stripped of its racing seat and mandatory safety cage, the record-setting Panamera was practically a production-ready example. Its potent combination of an eight-cylinder engine and a hybrid powertrain hints at the phenomenal performance this four-door offers. While Porsche remains tight-lipped about the exact output figures, the car’s capabilities are undeniable.

As the new range-topper, this hybrid Panamera boasts the latest Porsche Active Ride chassis, an optional Carbon Aerokit, and ultra-high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (available as an option). This combination enhances body control, minimizes front-axle lift, and optimizes traction, resulting in a ride that seamlessly blends comfort and precision.

“The powertrain, the aerodynamics, the chassis, the new, optional ultra-high-performance tires from Michelin – many aspects have contributed to this time,” Kern said during the announcement. “The new Porsche Active Ride chassis has made a particularly big contribution as the car stays well connected to the road at all times. Its cornering and body control are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nordschleife.”

Porsche says a video of the lap will be published sometime soon.